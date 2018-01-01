SEOUL (Reuters) – A fire in a South Korean hospital that did not have a sprinkler system killed at least 37 people and injured more than 70 others on Friday, officials said, the latest tragedy to raise concerns over the country’s safety standards.
South Korean hospital fire kills at least 37, patients walk through fire to escape
