SEOUL (Reuters) – A South Korean special prosecutor probing a corruption scandal engulfing impeached President Park Geun-hye summoned a friend of hers at the center of the crisis for questioning on Saturday on charges including bribery and embezzlement, an official said.
Dec
23
South Korean president’s friend at heart of scandal summoned for questioning
