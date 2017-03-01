SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean prosecutors summoned ousted leader Park Geun-hye on Wednesday for questioning next week as they conduct a widening investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that ended her presidency.
Mar
15
South Korean prosecutors summon ousted leader Park, vote set for May 9
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean prosecutors summoned ousted leader Park Geun-hye on Wednesday for questioning next week as they conduct a widening investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that ended her presidency.