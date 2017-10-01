MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s control over Catalonia will be tested on Monday when politicians and civil servants return to work amid uncertainty over whether they will accept direct rule imposed by the central government to stop the region’s independence bid.
Oct
30
Spain’s control over Catalonia to be tested on Monday as work resumes
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s control over Catalonia will be tested on Monday when politicians and civil servants return to work amid uncertainty over whether they will accept direct rule imposed by the central government to stop the region’s independence bid.