Succinct Summations for the week ending August 11th, 2017 Positives: 1.Nuclear war postponed (for now) 2. Jobless claims remain low at 244k, with the 4-week moving average down to 241k. 3. MBA mortgage composite index rose 3% w/o/w. 4. NFIB small business optimism index rose from 103.6 to 105.2, higher than the 103.2 expected. 5.…

Read More

The post Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 8.11.17 appeared first on The Big Picture.