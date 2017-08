Succinct Summations for the week ending August 18th, 2017 Positives: 1.White House Strategist Steve Bannon is fired, giving hope for some policy stability in the future. 2. Initial jobless claims remain low, at 232k. The 4-week average is now down to 240.5k. 3. Retail sales rose 0.6% m/o/m. June was revised higher from -0.2% to…

