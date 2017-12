Succinct Summations for the week ending December 29th, 2017 Positives: 1. Stocks end the year strong, with the S&P 500 gaining 20%. 2. October Case-Shiller home price index rose 0.7% m/o/m and 6.4% y/o/y, both higher than expected. 3. Chicago PMI rose from 63.9 to 67.6, above the 62.5 expected. Negatives: 1. Consumer confidence fell…

Read More

The post Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 12.29.17 appeared first on The Big Picture.