BEIRUT (Reuters) – A nationwide ceasefire in Syria, brokered by Russia and Turkey which back opposing sides in the conflict, appeared to hold early on Friday after a shaky start during the night in the latest attempt to end nearly six years of bloodshed.
Dec
29
Syria ceasefire, backed by Russia and Turkey, holds after initial clashes
