AMMAN (Reuters) – Syrian rebels stormed a major road junction leading into the heart of Damascus on Tuesday as they launched an offensive to regain ground lost to the army over the weekend, rebels and state media said.
Mar
21
Syrian rebels launch offensive on Damascus gateway, retake ground
AMMAN (Reuters) – Syrian rebels stormed a major road junction leading into the heart of Damascus on Tuesday as they launched an offensive to regain ground lost to the army over the weekend, rebels and state media said.