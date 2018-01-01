TAIPEI (Reuters) – The wife of Taiwan activist Li Ming-che, sentenced to five years in prison by Chinese authorities for subverting state power, was stopped from flying from Taiwan to China on Tuesday to visit him in prison, rights groups said.
Jan
30
Taiwan activist Li Ming-che’s wife stopped from flying to China to visit husband: rights groups
