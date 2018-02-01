Test of nerve for markets as 10 years of cheap money come to an end

With economic signals positive and interest rates set to rise, recent turmoil is just the start of a rollercoaster ride for shares

Stock markets are heading for a wild ride this year as central bankers strap on their bullet-proof vests and test investors’ willingness to accept higher interest rates. Last week’s share price crashes, which in two days wiped $4 trillion off the value of markets around the world, was just a foretaste of the battle to come.

In the days following Monday’s crash, share values have recovered strongly only to dive again as competing theories about the path of interest rates and the likely impact on economic growth fight for attention.

