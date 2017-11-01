The Brexit economy: is the worst of the 2017 slowdown over?

UK economy has been steadied by static inflation and rising exports as uncertainty of Brexit looms larger and larger

Britain’s economy is showing signs of coming through the worst of its 2017 slowdown, according to a Guardian analysis, as exporters benefit from an improving global economy and inflation remained steady.

In the week after Chancellor Philip Hammond’s budget outlined the biggest growth downgrade for the UK since the Conservatives came to power in 2010, the Guardian’s monthly tracker of economic indicators nonetheless shows Britain’s immediate economic situation to be an improvement on earlier this year.

