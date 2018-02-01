The Brexit economy: things are starting to deteriorate

Cracks are starting to appear in UK economic resilience, with unemployment rising and growth slowing

•Experts debate Brexit watch data

The British economy is showing signs of deteriorating just as the government attempts to reassert its vision for Brexit, according to a Guardian analysis of economic news over the past month that highlights the country’s increasingly fragile position on the world stage.

Cracks are beginning to appear in the picture of economic resilience built up during the final months of 2017, when a sustained upswing in global growth helped to lift economic output in Britain. Fresh figures this week also showed the economy grew more slowly than first thought in the final three months of 2017, with GDP growth having been revised down to 0.4% from 0.5% – putting the UK at the bottom of the G7 league table.

