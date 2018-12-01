The odds won’t stop May making this terrible gamble on Brexit

It wouldn’t be wholly surprising if the PM won the ‘meaningful vote’. But no one will give much for Britain’s chances if she does

Unlike some of the people I meet, I am not beginning to feel sorry for Theresa May. In the way she has handled her referendum inheritance from David Cameron, she has aggravated the crisis at almost every turn.

The chaos the Conservative party has inflicted on this benighted nation is such that almost anything could happen in the next few weeks and months. Indeed, as a betting man (a small punter, not a serious gambler) I have placed a tiny bet that, notwithstanding the forecasts of almost every political pundit, her attempt to rally the electors to persuade their MPs to back her in the 11 December vote might just succeed against all the odds.

Even Philip Hammond has had to concede that all Brexit scenarios involve self-inflicted economic damage

