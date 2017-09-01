The talking is over, the occupation goes on. Will there ever be peace in the Middle East? | Jonathan Freedland

The award-winning play Oslo depicts the high drama of Israeli and Palestinian negotiations of the past. But on the ground today, the picture is much bleaker

If you want to see Israelis and Palestinians attempt to make peace, you should head for the National Theatre in London – because you certainly won’t see them doing it anywhere else, least of all in the land they both call home. On stage, it’s all there. The sweat, the tears, the angst are laid bare in Oslo, the Tony-award winning play whose London transfer is just beginning. It tells the improbable story of the secret back-channel opened up by two Norwegian diplomats in the early 1990s, which ultimately led to the White House lawn, where Yasser Arafat and Yitzhak Rabin shook hands, watched by a smiling Bill Clinton, 24 years ago.

The leading Sunni Arab states now regard Iran as a greater enemy than Israel

