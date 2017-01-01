Theresa May is trapped between a rock and a hard Brexit

The prime minister’s simultaneous promises to exit the EU and look after the interests of Remainers simply cannot be given credence

Theresa May is hopelessly conflicted. Quite simply, she cannot reconcile her promise to look after the interests of those who voted Remain with her commitment to a hard Brexit. To put it another way, she cannot look after the interests of the 72% of “the people” (that is, including those under 18) who did not “speak” on 23 June.

For hard Brexit is what her policy is. By repeatedly placing controls over immigration above continued membership of the European customs union and the single market, she makes it abundantly clear that she has been captured by the Brexiters.

