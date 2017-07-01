This is what I learned in parliament: the Tories enjoy making people poorer | Laura Pidcock

Voting to impoverish public servants is bad enough, laughing about it is contemptuous and cold-hearted. They don’t deserve their power

•is Labour MP for North West Durham

Last Tuesday I made my first speech in parliament. It happened very quickly. With all my energy used up fighting the general election, it was not until the weekend before the event I started thinking about what I wanted to say.

Inside the House of Commons there is hype around someone giving their “maiden speech”. It is something that other MPs ask you about. I just wanted to get it over with, so I could get on with the job of holding this government to account on behalf of my constituents in North West Durham. There are certain traditions about how involved you can be in the chamber until you’ve given your maiden speech.

I wanted to express the widespread feeling that the Commons represents a system of fear, oppression and privilege

