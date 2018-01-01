NAIROBI (Reuters) – More than two thousand supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga gathered on Tuesday in a Nairobi park where he was due to take the presidential oath in an act of protest against President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Jan
30
Thousands gather in Nairobi for opposition leader’s ‘swearing in’ ceremony
NAIROBI (Reuters) – More than two thousand supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga gathered on Tuesday in a Nairobi park where he was due to take the presidential oath in an act of protest against President Uhuru Kenyatta.