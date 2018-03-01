MUMBAI (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of farmers from India’s western state of Maharashtra reached the state capital of Mumbai on Monday to protest what they called a lack of government support despite severe distress within the sector that employs the majority of the country’s workforce.
Thousands of Indian farmers march to Mumbai seeking government support
