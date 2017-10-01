COX’S BAZAR (Reuters) – Hungry, destitute and scared, thousands of new Rohingya refugees crossed the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar early on Monday, Reuters witnesses said, fleeing attacks by Buddhist mobs and hunger that the United Nations has called ethnic cleansing.
Oct
16
Thousands of new Rohingya refugees flee violence, hunger in Myanmar to Bangladesh
COX’S BAZAR (Reuters) – Hungry, destitute and scared, thousands of new Rohingya refugees crossed the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar early on Monday, Reuters witnesses said, fleeing attacks by Buddhist mobs and hunger that the United Nations has called ethnic cleansing.