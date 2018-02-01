Three bombs rock Myanmar’s northwestern city Sittwe, policeman injured

YANGON (Reuters) – Three bombs rocked the capital of Myanmar’s restive Rakhine State, Sittwe, early on Saturday, police said, adding that a policeman was slightly injured and the authorities were still working to determine who was behind the bombings.
