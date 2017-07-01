LONDON (Reuters) – More than 300 UK-based charities have had their bank accounts closed in the last two years after being caught up in a global crackdown on illegal money flows, forcing the government to explore how to allow them easier access to the financial system.
Three hundred UK charities hit by global crackdown on illegal funds
