JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Three gunmen opened fire at police near Jerusalem’s holiest site on Friday, wounding three Israelis, two of them critically, before the attackers were killed by security forces, Israeli police said.
Jul
13
Three Israelis wounded in shooting near Jerusalem holy site, gunmen dead: police
