YANGON (Reuters) – Myanmar security forces killed three people while clearing a suspected Rohingya insurgent training camp in the mountains in the troubled northwestern state of Rakhine, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar daily said on Thursday.
Jun
22
Three killed as suspected Rohingya insurgent camp found in Myanmar: newspaper
