BANGKOK (Reuters) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Thailand on Tuesday in the highest level visit by a U.S. official since a military coup in 2014 soured relations with the United States and brought the ruling junta closer to China.
Tillerson in Thailand as U.S. ties improve
