Tokyo Governor Koike leaves door open for ruling party PM post election

TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike does not expect her new conservative party to pick a candidate for prime minister during the campaign for the Oct. 22 election, leaving the door open to eventually backing a lawmaker from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s party.
