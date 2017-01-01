Trump and Brexit put global economic growth at risk, World Bank says

Washington-based bank says policy uncertainty and protectionist tendencies could undermine pickup in 2017

A tentative pickup in the global economy this year is at risk from the political uncertainty unleashed by Brexit and the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House, the World Bank has said.

The Washington-based organisation said 2016 had been the weakest year for the global economy since the deep recession of 2008-09 and expressed concern that protectionist pressures would continue to increase unless the pace of activity picked up.

Related: Hard Brexit threatens global financial system, City chiefs tell MPs

Continue reading…