DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump set out a strong message on trade at a meeting of Asia-Pacific countries in Vietnam on Friday, saying the United States could no longer tolerate chronic trade abuses and would insist on fair and equal policies.
Nov
10
Trump brings tough trade message in vision for Asia
