Trump envoy blocks ex-Palestinian PM from UN job ‘to support Israel’

Nikki Haley, US ambassador to United Nations, rejects choice of Salam Fayyad as Libya peace broker and declares UN ‘biased to the detriment of our allies’

The United States has blocked the appointment of the former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad as UN envoy to Libya.

Donald Trump’s UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, said in a statement that she did not “support the signal this appointment would send within the United Nations” where the state of Palestine does not have full membership.

