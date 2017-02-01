Trump in apparent U-turn on Israeli settlement growth

US president quoted by Israeli press saying he does not believe advancing settlements in Palestinian territories is good for peace

Donald Trump has indicated he does not believe Israeli settlement growth in Palestinian territories is “good for peace” in what appears to be a sharp reversal of comments made by the White House only a week ago.

Sowing further confusion over his often chaotic and contradictory foreign policy pronouncements – both during the campaign for president and since his inauguration – the US president took the unusual step of making the remarks to a rightwing Israeli freesheet paper owned by the billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who donated $20m (£16m) to Trump’s campaign.

