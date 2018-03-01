WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump praised Chinese President Xi Jinping Saturday after the ruling Communist party announced it was eliminating the two-term limit for the presidency, paving the way for Xi to serve indefinitely, according to audio aired by CNN.
Trump praises Chinese president extending tenure ‘for life’
