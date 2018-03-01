Trump says ‘I may’ attend opening of US embassy in Jerusalem

The US president spoke alongside Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, claiming the US-Israel alliance is stronger than it’s ever been

Donald Trump has raised the prospect of attending the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem – a provocative move that could further inflame tensions in the Middle East.

The American president was speaking at the White House on Monday alongside Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders, each mired in politically damaging domestic investigations, basked in mutual praise.

