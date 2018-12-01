U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would discuss military developments with his counterparts from China and Russia in the future, in the hopes of ending what he described as an arms race with the countries.
Trump to discuss ‘arms race’ with China, Russia some time in the future
