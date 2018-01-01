DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to use his maiden speech to the World Economic Forum on Friday to promote his tax cuts, deregulation and trade policies to chief executives, bankers and political leaders.
Trump to pitch America First to Davos elites
