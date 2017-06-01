WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will press South Korean President Moon Jae-in to solve trade differences over cars and steel in meetings in Washington focusing on the nuclear threat from North Korea.
Jun
29
Trump to press South Korea leader on trade as North Korea looms
