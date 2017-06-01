WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do more to relax Indian trade barriers on Monday during talks in which both leaders took great pains to stress the importance of a strong U.S.-Indian relationship.
Trump urges India’s Modi to fix deficit, but stresses strong ties
