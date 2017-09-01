Trump’s ambassador to Israel refers to ‘alleged occupation’ of Palestinian territories

David Friedman, who also opposes two-state solution, appears to adopt a stance more in line with Israeli settlers in Jerusalem Post interview

Donald Trump’s ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, has referred to the situation in the Palestinian territories as “an alleged occupation”, in an apparent break from US foreign policy and mainstream international opinion.

Talking to the Jerusalem Post in his first major interview with the Israeli media, Friedman appeared to adopt a stance more in line with Israeli settlers, of whom he has been a high-profile supporter.

