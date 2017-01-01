ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey has dismissed a deputy head of the state fund which runs seized companies and shut down two local television stations in the latest decrees issued on Monday under emergency rule, imposed in the wake of last July’s failed coup.
Turkey dismisses deputy head of TMSF state fund in latest post-coup decrees
