(Reuters) – A Turkish prosecutor ordered the detention of the head of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) and 10 other leaders of the doctors’ union on Tuesday, after the body criticized Turkey’s military operation in north Syria.
Jan
30
Turkey orders detention of 11 top doctors over criticism of Syrian offensive
