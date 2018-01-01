ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s health minister said on Friday that 14 Turkish soldiers and Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels were killed and another 130 people were wounded following Turkey’s incursion into Syria’s Afrin region.
Jan
26
Turkey says 14 killed, 130 wounded in operation in Syria’s Afrin
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s health minister said on Friday that 14 Turkish soldiers and Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels were killed and another 130 people were wounded following Turkey’s incursion into Syria’s Afrin region.