ANKARA (Reuters) – At least 30 civilians were killed and many others were wounded on Sunday after Islamic State launched an attack in the Syrian town of al-Bab to prevent people from fleeing, the Turkish military said in a statement on Monday.
Dec
25
Turkish army says Islamic State attack in Syria’s al-Bab killed 30 civilians
