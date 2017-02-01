ISTANBUL/BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Turkish army and allied Syrian rebels have captured the western outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab, a rebel official and war monitor said on Wednesday, escalating their assault as the Syrian army also advanced on the city.
Feb
08
Turkish army, Syrian rebels escalate assault on IS-held city
ISTANBUL/BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Turkish army and allied Syrian rebels have captured the western outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab, a rebel official and war monitor said on Wednesday, escalating their assault as the Syrian army also advanced on the city.