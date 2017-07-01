PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) – Two people suffered minor injuries but none were gored on Monday on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival where a dozen bulls chase hundreds of people dressed in white with red neckerchiefs through the streets of Pamplona in northern Spain.
Jul
09
Two hurt on fourth day of Pamplona bull-run festival
