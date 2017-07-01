Two killed in shooting at Israeli embassy in Jordan

Israel refuses to allow Jordanian authorities to question embassy guard who killed two men at its Amman compound

An Israeli embassy security guard shot dead a Jordanian man who attacked him with a screwdriver at Israel’s embassy compound in Amman on Sunday night, police said. A second Jordanian man also died in the incident.

Israel is refusing to allow Jordanian authorities to question the security guard under the Vienna convention, claiming diplomatic immunity, and all embassy employees are currently confined to the compound, according to Israeli media. Jordan is reportedly refusing to allow the guard to leave the country.

