Mar
09
Two Malaysians leave North Korea, leaving nine stranded
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Two Malaysian U.N. employees were allowed to leave North Korea on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the U.N.’s World Food Programme (WFP) said, while the Malaysian government negotiated for a travel ban to be lifted on nine citizens still stranded there.