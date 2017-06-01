ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Two Pakistani diplomats based in a consulate office in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad have been missing since Friday, when they set off by road back to their homeland, Pakistan’s foreign office said on Sunday.
Two Pakistani diplomats missing in Afghanistan since Friday: Islamabad
