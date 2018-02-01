GENEVA (Reuters) – U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday he hoped the U.N. Security Council would agree a resolution to end fighting in the besieged Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta, but said it would not be easy.
U.N. envoy sees difficult talks on Syria ceasefire deal
