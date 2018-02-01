JAKARTA (Reuters) – The United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday criticized proposals in Indonesia’s parliament to criminalize gay sex and extramarital sex, saying such laws could hurt the country’s beleaguered LGBT community and other minorities.
U.N. rights chief slams Indonesia proposal to outlaw gay, extramarital sex
