SEOUL (Reuters) – The United Nations’ independent investigator into human rights in Myanmar has called for international pressure on China and Russia to try to get them to oppose human rights abuses in Myanmar.
Dec
28
U.N. rights investigator calls for pressure on China, Russia over Myanmar abuses
SEOUL (Reuters) – The United Nations’ independent investigator into human rights in Myanmar has called for international pressure on China and Russia to try to get them to oppose human rights abuses in Myanmar.