UNITED NATIONS/BEIRUT (Reuters) – The U.N. Security Council on Friday delayed a vote on a demand for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria, where pro-government warplanes have been pounding the last rebel bastion near Damascus in one of the deadliest bombing campaigns of the seven-year civil war.
Feb
23
U.N. Security Council delays vote on Syria ceasefire resolution
